POA will seek answers from FDOT on timetable for U.S. Hwy. 27/441 project

The Villages Property Owners Association will seek answers from the Florida Department of Transportation on the timetable for completion of the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 project.

The POA has invited FDOT officials to the organization’s next general meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The meeting will provide an opportunity for FDOT officials to answer residents’ questions.

The project remains haunted by the death of 27-year-old John Joseph Terranova of Leesburg who was buried alive after a retaining wall caved in on him Feb. 2 at the site of the bridge over County Road 25. In addition, a woman was airlifted from the scene of an accident after a teen driver admitted he had been distracted by his GPS and set off a chain-reaction crash in the construction zone. In April, two teens were killed in an early morning crash in the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone.