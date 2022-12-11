Sumter commissioners to decide bitterly contested rezoning issue near Royal

A controversial plan to rezone hundreds of acres of farmland for industrial use near the historic black community of Royal is back before Sumter County commissioners for final action after review by state agencies.

Commissioners will consider a scaled-back version of the plan at their meeting Tuesday night at the Everglades Recreation Center. They are scheduled to vote on a comprehensive plan amendment and a rezoning ordinance.

The original proposal, which prompted an outpouring of opposition from area residents at a May meeting, called for rezoning 333 acres of agricultural land on the east side of County Road 475 between State Road 44 and County Road 462.

After state review and site analysis, the developer, 8G Farms LLC, now is requesting rezoning of 136 acres in three areas of the property for industrial development. Two areas would be along CR 462 and the other along SR 44.

The entire property is 358 acres, but gas land power line easements take up about 35 acres. Wetlands reduce the amount available for development to 244 acres.

If the entire site were rezoned to industrial, the Florida Department of Transportation estimated that development would generate 27,358 daily trips, much of it truck traffic. The traffic volume would require major improvements to State Road 44 and Interstate 75.

Reducing the industrial area to 136 acres would cut the number of daily trips by more than 60 percent to 10,663, according to LPG Urban and Regional Planners, representing the applicant.

In a Nov. 21 letter to Sumter County planner Sue Farnsworth, LPG wrote that a traffic study still would be needed, but that it should be based on the specific industries on the property.

At a May 10 public hearing, Royal residents told commissioners that industrial businesses do not belong near their homes.

“It is inconsistent with what is happening in our community,” said Beverly Steele.