Access a lifetime of language learning with this special 66% discount on Babbel

Got some exciting vacations planned next year? Why not get a leg up and start learning the native languages with Babbel? This top-rated app offers 14 languages — from Spanish and Dutch to German and French. For a limited time, you can score a lifetime subscription with access to all 14 languages for just $199, 66% off the usual $599 price tag.

Over 10 million users worldwide are already using and loving Babbel. It offers convenient 10- to 15-minute bite-sized lessons that fit into any schedule, and they cover practical topics you’ll actually use, like dining, transportation, or shopping. The speech-recognition technology also helps your pronunciation, so by the time you touch down on foreign soil, you might just sound like a native speaker.

Unlike in-person classes, Babbel lets you learn at your own pace. Going to be away from WiFi? You can download courses and lessons ahead of time to learn in offline mode. You’ll quickly see why Fast Company named Babbel the “most innovative company in education” in 2016 and why PCMag raved that Babbel “exceeds expectations, delivering high-quality, self-paced courses.”

Real-life users also have a lot of nice things to say about Babbel. For example, verified customer Rich M. shared how it’s superior to other language-learning apps. He said, “I have been studying a wide selection of languages for the past 50 years, and after trying [D]uolingo, Rosetta Stone, and some other programs, I have found that +Babbel to be far and away the best language learning suite out there.” And Brian S. loved the wide range of options, sharing, “This subscription has many languages for me to explore at my own pace including some Nordic languages and even Turkish!”

Give yourself a gift this holiday season with a lifetime Babbel subscription with access to all languages. It’s currently on sale for just $199 for a limited time.

Learn a New Language

Prices subject to change.

We hope you enjoy our deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. Villages-News.com receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.