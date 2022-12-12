Clearing up confusion about ‘HUD housing’ in The Villages  

During the past few weeks there has been a great deal of confusion and misinformation with regard to what is being called “HUD Housing” in The Villages. Thus, we turned to the experts for information.

HUD Housing is usually thought of as Section 8 or low income subsidized housing, but it is also many other types of housing including single family housing, multi-family housing, nursing homes and hospitals, and so on. For the purpose of discussion, The Villages mainly deals with single-family housing and that’s pretty straight forward.

If you have an FHA, VA, or other type of mortgage it doesn’t mean you have a HUD house. It simply means that the bank or mortgage company that provided you the funding for your home is guaranteed to be paid by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development if you default on your mortgage. It is still the bank or mortgage company’s responsibility to keep the property in safe and sanitary condition until it is resold again. Once these entities complete their foreclosure process and meet the HUD requirements for reimbursement, they then receive their funding from the federal government and at that point it becomes a HUD house. Once again, they are required to maintain the property before it goes to HUD.

Once it becomes a HUD real estate owned property, the agency is required to maintain it until it is sold to a new buyer. It can take months or even years to be turned over to HUD and that’s the real problem we are seeing with abandoned properties in The Villages. If the mortgage holders or banks don’t care about getting their money in a hurry, they don’t care about putting more money into it for maintaining the property. Likewise, HUD has no authority to make them maintain it since HUD doesn’t own it yet.

For more information, visit: https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/housing/sfh/reo/mm/mminfo