70.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 12, 2022
type here...

Local physician arrested after alleged bloody attack on woman

By Staff Report
Pinal Kumar Patel
Pinal Kumar Patel

A local physician was arrested after an alleged bloody attack on a woman.

Pinal Kumar Patel, 34, was “out of breath and sweaty” and had blood on his shirt, pants and feet when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report. Deputies went to the home after a 911 hangup call.

A woman had blood on her shirt and pants “as well as a paper towel in her right hand full of blood,” the report said. She had suffered a large laceration on the inside of her upper lip “consistent with a strike to the mouth.”

The native of India was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Problem with gate arms in The Villages

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of the situation with the gate arms in The Villages.

Reply to letter about the homeless in need of money

A reader from Ocala chimes in on the issue of people begging for money in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Water and rock in patio villas

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in Letter to the Editor, has a followup question about rock used in landscaping beds in patio villas in The Villages.

Workers using bathroom at Cattail pool

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident offers a suggestion about the steady stream of workers using the bathroom at the Cattail swimming pool.

The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the “shameful” situation at the emergency room at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Photos