Local physician arrested after alleged bloody attack on woman

A local physician was arrested after an alleged bloody attack on a woman.

Pinal Kumar Patel, 34, was “out of breath and sweaty” and had blood on his shirt, pants and feet when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report. Deputies went to the home after a 911 hangup call.

A woman had blood on her shirt and pants “as well as a paper towel in her right hand full of blood,” the report said. She had suffered a large laceration on the inside of her upper lip “consistent with a strike to the mouth.”

The native of India was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.