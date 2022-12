To the Editor:

After reading your letter, I was angry. Angry at you, not the man who was begging. You seem to have it all figured out. All the details about this man’s situation. A bit presumptuous of you, don’t you think? I’m so tired of judgmental people. You need to count your blessings and mind your own business.

Marsha Sturgill

Community of Fore Acres in Ocala