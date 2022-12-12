70.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 12, 2022
Tropical Smoothie Cafe coming to Beaumont development in Wildwood

By Staff Report

A Tropical Smoothie Cafe is coming to the Beaumont development on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

The Wildwood Commission gave its blessing Monday morning to the 1,440-square-foot restaurant to be built near the intersection of Penrose Place and Sundance Trail in the development across from Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. The restaurant will include a drive-through service lane and an outdoor patio seating area.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe features a menu which focuses on healthy eating. The company’s motto is “Eat Better, Feel Better.” In addition to smoothies, the eatery serves up toasted flatbreads, pressed or toasted sandwiches, signature wraps and bowls and quesadillas. The restaurant also serves breakfast items.

A Tropical Smoothie Cafe opened in 2019 in The Villages.

