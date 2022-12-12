70.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 12, 2022
Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking wine at lunch

By Staff Report
Cathie Ann Oldham
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking wine at lunch.

Cathie Ann Oldham, 71, of the Village of Hawkins, was driving a tan 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser at about 4 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Frazier Way and Josephine Court not far from her home on Goodman Court when a 911 caller reported an “intoxicated subject in a vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The caller said the vehicle was driving in a reckless manner, struck a curb and almost hit a golf cart.

An officer who spoke with the Kenneth City, Colo. native found that she had “bloodshot watery eyes” and “slurred speech.” She was unable to maintain her balance and appeared to be disoriented. Oldman, who claimed she was COVID-19 positive, said she consumed “two glasses of wine at lunch,” the report said.

She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but nearly fell over “multiple times.” She claimed it was the COVID-19 which made her impaired. She provided breath samples that registered .172 and .164 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting  $1,000 bond.

