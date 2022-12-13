Bondz Music closing in Wildwood

Dear Villages musicians:

What are y’all thinking? The small but friendly music store in Wildwood is closing in December after 35 years! With all the musicians in and around The Villages this is really sad! We should support local musicians and local music stores!

What’s to blame? Well Amazon is a big reason and big guitar shops like Sweet Water and Guitar Center, too. Yes, it’s tough for a ma & pa outfit to stay in business to compete. Look at all the small businesses that have failed due to Home Depot and Lowe’s, but especially the internet!! Does Bezos really need another billion dollars? It’s really a sad fact of life! Bondz Music will be missed and WE are all to blame!

Rex Hamlett

Village Palo Alto