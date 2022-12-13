David Alan Silverstein, 77, The Villages, Florida passed away on December 12, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida surrounded by his family. David was born on May 12, 1945 in the Bronx, New York to his parents Saul Silverstein and Sadye (Feinberg) Silverstein. He grew up in Jackson Heights, Queens, where he enjoyed spending time working in his father’s candy store and spending summers in the Catskills with his cousins.

David married the love of his life, Bonnie, in 1967 and they began their family first in Brooklyn and then Wantagh, New York before moving to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, in 1977. David was in the automobile industry for 35 years, retiring as a Sales Manager from Earl Stewart Toyota in Lake Park, Florida before moving to The Villages in 2008, where he and Bonnie were lucky to be surrounded by so many wonderful friends.

David is survived by his loving wife of 55 years: Bonnie Silverstein of The Villages, Florida; devoted children: Scott Silverstein and his wife Jodi of Springfield, NJ and Dana Kriston and her husband Drew of Lake Worth, FL; and his sister: Hope Greenblatt of Delray Beach, FL. He was the favorite uncle of his nieces and nephews. David enjoyed playing golf and poker, but loved nothing more than his three grandsons: Joshua Silverstein, a senior at Ithaca College, Zachary Silverstein, a freshman at Syracuse University and Ethan Kriston, a first grader at Grassy Waters Elementary. If you spent any time with David, you already know how great they are.

Services will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 10:00AM at Page-Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg Chapel with Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein officiating.