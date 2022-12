Tom and Joni Clarke have decorated for the holidays at 2718 De La Rosa St. in the Village of Alhambra.

“Tom loves Christmas so much, he not only decorates his home but does a couple of his neighbors, too. He has a friendly competition with the neighbor across the street and cheers on the rest to try to make De La Rosa festive,” said Joni Clarke.

