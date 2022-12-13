71.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
type here...

Public’s help needed in search for shoplifters at BJ’s Wholesale Club

By Staff Report

The public’s help is needed in the search for a pair of shoplifters at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake.

At about 1 p.m. Nov. 8,  a male and female subject entered the store located at 13585 NE 86th Path, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance cameras picked up these images of the subjects at BJs Wholesale Club
Surveillance cameras picked up these images of the subjects at BJ’s Wholesale Club.

The two subjects selected a large JBL speaker and placed it in a shopping cart. The female subject distracted a store employee positioned by the entrance at which time the male subject is observed leaving the store with the speaker without purchasing the item.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 6445.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Using rock to replace grass a bad idea

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident explains why replacing grass with rock is a bad idea.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is crazy

A Village of La Zamora resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s obvious that Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is crazy.

Bondz Music closing in Wildwood

A Village of Palo Alto resident mourns the passing of a music store in Wildwood. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Problem with gate arms in The Villages

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of the situation with the gate arms in The Villages.

Reply to letter about the homeless in need of money

A reader from Ocala chimes in on the issue of people begging for money in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos