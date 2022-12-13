Public’s help needed in search for shoplifters at BJ’s Wholesale Club

The public’s help is needed in the search for a pair of shoplifters at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake.

At about 1 p.m. Nov. 8, a male and female subject entered the store located at 13585 NE 86th Path, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The two subjects selected a large JBL speaker and placed it in a shopping cart. The female subject distracted a store employee positioned by the entrance at which time the male subject is observed leaving the store with the speaker without purchasing the item.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 6445.