Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Two members of Wildwood Police Department honored for efforts to help community

By Meta Minton

Two members of the Wildwood Police Department have been honored for their efforts to help the local community.

Police Chief Randy Parmer gave a special salute at Monday’s Wildwood Commission meeting to Officer Crystal Acevedo and Evidence Custodian Jessica Farley.

Chief Randy Parmer is flanked by Officer Crystal Acevedo, left, an Evidence Custodian Jessica Farley.

Both women were honored with Impact Awards for coordinating the department’s annual Thanksgiving food drive.

In addition, Wildwood American Legion Commander Sam Bass presented each of the women with challenge coins, a tradition that dates back to the ancient Romans. The coins were used to commemorate specific achievements.

