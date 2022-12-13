73.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Using rock to replace grass a bad idea

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Whoever thought putting all rock instead of natural grass and plants in their yards was a good thing … has mush for brains.
What little yard you have, is area you can walk on, putter around in, and use. Putting rock /gravel/impervious substances of all sorts simply REMOVES usable  land from your homesite. You can’t walk on it. Your dog can’t walk  on it. In the summer sun here in Central Florida, the reflected heat off the rock is harsh; it scorches your eyes, increases the heat around your house and forces you to stay inside since you can‘t go out there.
We shopped for a courtyard villa recently and didn’t buy one on a golf course that was otherwise perfect because they had rocked the entire back yard—the beautiful green golf course view was upstaged by the horrible gravel backyard.  The cost to remove the stuff was more than the owner had paid to put it in just a month or so before. We moved on, and that villa sat on the market for much longer than it should have.
What you think you save in the little bit of water to keep grass going, and the minuscule amount it costs to have it trimmed, is nothing to the amount you lose in the degradation of your home’s value. Fools save pennies, wise people save thousands.

Sherry Finch
Village of Calumet Grove

 

