Villager arrested in ongoing property dispute after apparently ugly divorce

A Villager has been arrested in an ongoing property dispute after an apparently ugly divorce.

Charles Edgar Juhasz, 71, now living in the Village of Polo Ridge, was arrested Monday at the Sumter County Courthouse in Bushnell. He is facing felony charges of burglary and theft.

Juhasz and his wife divorced earlier this year, according to court records. He signed off on a quit claim deed, turning over their home to his former wife. The home is located on Cheltenham Court in the Village of Belvedere. The couple bought the home in 2018 for $260,000, according to the Sumter County Property Appraiser’s records.

Juhasz was to be out of the home by Aug. 1.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was called to the home on Sept. 26 for a “civil escort,” according to an arrest report. On that day, Juhasz attempted to take ladders, an air compressor and a shop vacuum from the home. However, due to a previous agreement, he was required to leave behind those items.

In October, when Juhasz’s ex-wife was out of town, she was notified by a neighbor that Juhasz was back at the property. He was gone by the time deputies arrived at the home. During an investigation, it was determined that Juhasz had apparently kept a garage door opener that he was not allowed to have, the report indicated. He was found to be in possession of about $700 worth of items unlawfully taken from the home.

Court records indicate that in late November, Juhasz’s ex-wife sought an injunction for protection against domestic violence.

After his arrest Monday, Juhasz was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He spent the night at jail and was released at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday on $3,000 bond.