Last week, President Biden announced that Brittney Griner was released from prison in Russia with a one-for-one swap with convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

While returning American citizens detained abroad should always be a top priority, President Biden’s exchange of Viktor Bout is shocking.

Bout sold weapons to kill Americans, if the United States is going to trade a notorious arms dealer, then every American detained in Russia should be coming home.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.