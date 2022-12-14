71.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
type here...

Every American detained in Russia should be coming home  

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

Last week, President Biden announced that Brittney Griner was released from prison in Russia with a one-for-one swap with convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

While returning American citizens detained abroad should always be a top priority, President Biden’s exchange of Viktor Bout is shocking.

Bout sold weapons to kill Americans, if the United States is going to trade a notorious arms dealer, then every American detained in Russia should be coming home.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Using rock to replace grass a bad idea

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident explains why replacing grass with rock is a bad idea.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is crazy

A Village of La Zamora resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s obvious that Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is crazy.

Bondz Music closing in Wildwood

A Village of Palo Alto resident mourns the passing of a music store in Wildwood. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Problem with gate arms in The Villages

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of the situation with the gate arms in The Villages.

Reply to letter about the homeless in need of money

A reader from Ocala chimes in on the issue of people begging for money in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos