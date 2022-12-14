Florida lawmakers pass bill aimed at propping up ailing property insurance market

Florida lawmakers have passed a property insurance reform bill aimed at propping up the the ailing home insurance market here in the Sunshine State.

The bill is headed to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

Senate Bill 2A, Property Insurance, by Senator Jim Boyd (R-Bradenton), is intended to ensure policyholders have access to quality, affordable private market property insurance. The bill requires insurers to more promptly communicate, investigate and pay valid claims. Anticipated shortages in the reinsurance market are addressed through a new optional state reinsurance program. Excessive litigation is addressed by eliminating one-way attorney fees for property insurance and instead allowing both parties the opportunity to obtain fees through the offer of judgment process.

The bill also strengthens the regulatory authority of the Office of Insurance Regulation over property insurers.

“With this legislation, we are trying to stabilize a market that is in freefall. Seven carriers have gone insolvent in the past two years, reinsurance is shrinking in the global markets as costs are going up, and Citizens Property Insurance is ballooning once again with more than 1 million policies holders, creating huge liabilities for taxpayers and the threat of assessment for all insurance policyholders. This is an environment that cannot sustain itself,” said Boyd, who serves as chair of the Senate Committee on Banking and Insurance.

“Senate Bill 2A builds on the consumer friendly reforms we passed in May, working to curb rising rates and bring stability to the market for the benefit of consumers. We are striving to help consumers who have paid too much for too long for their insurance coverage so a few bad actors can make millions of dollars on the backs of hardworking Floridians. Forty other states have implemented what we have done here today, with no indication of problems, as over 75 percent of the litigation nationwide still comes from Florida,” Boyd said. “This is about consumer protection. This is about eliminating abusive lawsuits. This is about increasing opportunities in the market for more carriers to come down here and write policies, driving down costs for consumers.”

The State Senate passed its version of the bill on Tuesday. The State House passed its bill on Wednesday.