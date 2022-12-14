Georgia man arrested after allegedly planting secret camera in woman’s bedroom

A Georgia man has been arrested after allegedly planting a secret camera in a woman’s bedroom in Wildwood.

Zain Waid Robison, 35, of Butler, Ga. was arrested Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on charges of video voyeurism, eavesdropping and battery.

A woman found cameras planted in her home by Butler, including a camera hidden in a television in her bedroom, according to an arrest report. The woman, who has two children, also reported that Robison had attacked her by grabbing her arm earlier this month. The attack left her with bruising.

Robison was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $6,000 bond.