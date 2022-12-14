76.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
type here...

Georgia man arrested after allegedly planting secret camera in woman’s bedroom

By Staff Report
Zain Waid Robison
Zain Waid Robison

A Georgia man has been arrested after allegedly planting a secret camera in a woman’s bedroom in Wildwood.

Zain Waid Robison, 35, of Butler, Ga. was arrested Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on charges of video voyeurism, eavesdropping and battery.

A woman found cameras planted in her home by Butler, including a camera hidden in a television in her bedroom, according to an arrest report. The woman, who has two children, also reported that Robison had attacked her by  grabbing her arm earlier this month. The attack left her with bruising.

Robison was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $6,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Edwards Road in Lady Lake says a commissioner showed “extremely disturbing” behavior during a planning and zoning meeting earlier this week.

Official claims Villages-News.com sensationalizing news

A Lady Lake commissioner, in a Letter to the Editor, claims Villages-News.com sensationalizes the news.

Using rock to replace grass a bad idea

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident explains why replacing grass with rock is a bad idea.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is crazy

A Village of La Zamora resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s obvious that Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is crazy.

Bondz Music closing in Wildwood

A Village of Palo Alto resident mourns the passing of a music store in Wildwood. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos