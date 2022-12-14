Husband arrested after allegedly throwing Christmas tree at his wife

A husband was arrested after allegedly throwing a Christmas tree at his wife.

Richard Daniel Atchison, 52, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Monday night at his home at 3919 Picciola Road on charges of battery, false imprisonment and violation of an injunction.

His wife had been cooking for them when she asked Atchison for help. Her request prompted an argument which escalated when Athicson was accidentally splashed with dishwater. He began yelling and shoved his wife. He grabbed the Christmas tree and heaved it at his wife, causing the decorative tree to break in half. When the wife attempted to flee the home, he blocked her path and forced her into a corner.

When Fruitland Park police officers arrived on the scene, they found a no contact order had been issued against Atchison, due to previous domestic battery incidents.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $8,000 bond.