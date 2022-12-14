78.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
type here...

Husband arrested after allegedly throwing Christmas tree at his wife

By Staff Report
Richard Daniel Atchison
Richard Daniel Atchison

A husband was arrested after allegedly throwing a Christmas tree at his wife.

Richard Daniel Atchison, 52, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Monday night at his home at 3919 Picciola Road on charges of battery, false imprisonment and violation of an injunction.

His wife had been cooking for them when she asked Atchison for help. Her request prompted an argument which escalated when Athicson was accidentally splashed with dishwater. He began yelling and shoved his wife. He grabbed the Christmas tree and heaved it at his wife, causing the decorative tree to break in half. When the wife attempted to flee the home, he blocked her path and forced her into a corner.

When Fruitland Park police officers arrived on the scene, they found a no contact order had been issued against Atchison, due to previous domestic battery incidents.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $8,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Workers using The Villages’ swimming pool bathrooms

A Village of Mira Mesa resident has something to say about workers using the bathrooms at swimming pools in The Villages.

Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Edwards Road in Lady Lake says a commissioner showed “extremely disturbing” behavior during a planning and zoning meeting earlier this week.

Official claims Villages-News.com sensationalizing news

A Lady Lake commissioner, in a Letter to the Editor, claims Villages-News.com sensationalizes the news.

Using rock to replace grass a bad idea

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident explains why replacing grass with rock is a bad idea.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is crazy

A Village of La Zamora resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s obvious that Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is crazy.

Photos