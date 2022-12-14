78.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Male Eastern Bluebird On Hogeye Pathway In The Villages

By Staff Report

The vibrant colors of the male eastern bluebird make him very popular with birders and non-birders alike at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

