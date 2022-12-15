75-year-old Villager released from jail after wrapping up 90-day sentence

A 75-year-old Villager has been released from jail after wrapping up a 90-day sentence.

Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, has been behind bars since Sept. 21 at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released Tuesday.

Her time behind bars began after a DUI arrest in June. Chandler had been at the wheel of the black 2013 Mercedes when she was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Chandler had been sentenced Aug. 23 to probation, but violated her probation by failing to show up for her work detail. After spending 11 days in jail, she drove her Mercedes to her probation office, despite the fact her license had been suspended as part of her DUI sentence. She had been jailed since that ill-fated visit to the probation office.