70.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 15, 2022
type here...

75-year-old Villager released from jail after wrapping up 90-day sentence

By Staff Report
Kathryn Chandler
Kathryn Chandler

A 75-year-old Villager has been released from jail after wrapping up a 90-day sentence.

Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, has been behind bars since Sept. 21 at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released Tuesday.

Her time behind bars began after a DUI arrest in June. Chandler had been at the wheel of the black 2013 Mercedes when she was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Chandler had been sentenced Aug. 23 to probation, but violated her probation by failing to show up for her work detail. After spending 11 days in jail, she drove her Mercedes to her probation office, despite the fact her license had been suspended as part of her DUI sentence. She had been jailed since that ill-fated visit to the probation office.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Conflicted at the sight of people who are begging

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident describes being conflicted when seeing people begging by the roadside.

Golf course workers deserve a little appreciation

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that golf course workers deserve a little appreciation.

New Jersey snowbird details visit to ER in The Villages

A New Jersey snowbird details visit to a visit to the Emergency Room at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Workers using The Villages’ swimming pool bathrooms

A Village of Mira Mesa resident has something to say about workers using the bathrooms at swimming pools in The Villages.

Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Edwards Road in Lady Lake says a commissioner showed “extremely disturbing” behavior during a planning and zoning meeting earlier this week.

Photos