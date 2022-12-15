Colorado sex offender arrested at Three Flags RV Resort in Wildwood

A Colorado sex offender was arrested at the Three Flags RV Resort in Wildwood.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy found that 36-year-old Timothy Walter Contenta of Colorado was staying at the RV resort on State Road 44, but had not registered with local authorities as a sex offender.

The deputy checked with the RV resort’s management and learned that Contenta was staying at Lot 176 and planned to be there through this Saturday, according to an arrest report.

The Colorado Springs, Colo. native had been convicted in 2015 on a felony charge of sex assault on a child. The report noted that Contenta has been staying a multiple RV resorts in Florida since April 1, including a previous stay in November at Three Flags RV Resort.

He was taken into custody and booked on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.