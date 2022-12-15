70 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Conflicted at the sight of people who are begging

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Whenever I see people at intersections or other places asking for money, I admit I’m deeply conflicted.
I know there are jobs to be had. But I don’t know their real circumstances. And as a Christian I’m constantly reminded how many times our Lord reminded us about our obligation to help those in need.
So rather than make a value judgement about them and what they’re doing, I’d rather give whatever I can knowing that if it is a scam, it’s on them – not me.

Michael Kaska
Village of Piedmont

 

