Conflicted at the sight of people who are begging

To the Editor:

Whenever I see people at intersections or other places asking for money, I admit I’m deeply conflicted.

I know there are jobs to be had. But I don’t know their real circumstances. And as a Christian I’m constantly reminded how many times our Lord reminded us about our obligation to help those in need.

So rather than make a value judgement about them and what they’re doing, I’d rather give whatever I can knowing that if it is a scam, it’s on them – not me.

Michael Kaska

Village of Piedmont