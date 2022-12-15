70.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 15, 2022
type here...

Congressman Webster explains opposition to VA Employee Fairness Act

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster is explaining his opposition to the passage of the VA Employee Fairness Act, which he said reduces the ability to hold Veteran Administration employees accountable for serving veterans. 

The bill won passage in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday in a 219-201 vote.

“More accountability not less is needed at the VA,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “This bill hamstrings the VA Secretary’s ability to ensure the highest quality of care at the VA for America’s veterans. I opposed this legislation because Congress should not strip the secretary of this responsibility and allow potentially non-medical unions to decide on issues impacting patient care and clinical competence. I am disappointed that Congress would attempt to transfer such a critical responsibility to unaccountable third-party arbitrators.”

Webster said that ensuring veterans are receiving the highest quality healthcare is the secretary’s chief responsibility.

“We owe our veterans a debt we can never repay. I have and will continue to advocate to bring reform to the VA to ensure our veterans get the care they deserve,” Webster said.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Conflicted at the sight of people who are begging

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident describes being conflicted when seeing people begging by the roadside.

Golf course workers deserve a little appreciation

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that golf course workers deserve a little appreciation.

New Jersey snowbird details visit to ER in The Villages

A New Jersey snowbird details visit to a visit to the Emergency Room at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Workers using The Villages’ swimming pool bathrooms

A Village of Mira Mesa resident has something to say about workers using the bathrooms at swimming pools in The Villages.

Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Edwards Road in Lady Lake says a commissioner showed “extremely disturbing” behavior during a planning and zoning meeting earlier this week.

Photos