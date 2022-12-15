Congressman Webster explains opposition to VA Employee Fairness Act

Congressman Daniel Webster is explaining his opposition to the passage of the VA Employee Fairness Act, which he said reduces the ability to hold Veteran Administration employees accountable for serving veterans.

The bill won passage in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday in a 219-201 vote.

“More accountability not less is needed at the VA,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “This bill hamstrings the VA Secretary’s ability to ensure the highest quality of care at the VA for America’s veterans. I opposed this legislation because Congress should not strip the secretary of this responsibility and allow potentially non-medical unions to decide on issues impacting patient care and clinical competence. I am disappointed that Congress would attempt to transfer such a critical responsibility to unaccountable third-party arbitrators.”

Webster said that ensuring veterans are receiving the highest quality healthcare is the secretary’s chief responsibility.

“We owe our veterans a debt we can never repay. I have and will continue to advocate to bring reform to the VA to ensure our veterans get the care they deserve,” Webster said.