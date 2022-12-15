Golf course workers deserve a little appreciation

To the Editor:

I been working the area golf courses for the last 30 year on golf maintenance. Lately, and in the past, I’ve read and even heard of bad golf course conditions from golfers as well as homeowners and, yes, even management of those in charge of these courses.

My concern is why us golf maintenance workers are not praised or thanked at times for the hard work, dedication, even sacrifices we endure 364 days a year. Yes, we work every morning and every weekend, every holiday. Just Christmas is a day OFF. To set up and make golfers a day of pleasure of a round of golf. We work all year, through extremely hot days, extremely cold days and stressed with low esteem at times due to no appreciation at most times. Just bad reviews most of the time. Yes, at times golfers and even homeowners appreciate us and thank us for work well done not as often as we wish to hear. So please next time you see a maintenance worker on your course, think of some sacrifices they give for your sport and give them the thanks they well deserve. We all take pride in our work.

John Dyson

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens