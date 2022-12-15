70.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Massachusetts union official won’t face prosecution in incident at square

By Staff Report
A union official from Massachusetts won’t face prosecution in an incident at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

Sandra Marie Amburn, 73, of Pittsfield, Mass., was arrested Nov. 18 at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after reportedly getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer.

Amburn serves as president of the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees union in Massachusetts.

Her hometown newspaper, The Berkshires Daily Voice, followed up on a story which first appeared in Villages-News.com, detailing her arrest. Amburn, the incumbent president for the American Federation of Teachers Local 1315, called the situation a “misunderstanding,” according to The Voice, which serves The Berkshires in Western Massachusetts.

Apparently, she has been successful in clearing up that misunderstanding.

The prosecutor’s office has announced that no information will be filed in the case, due to, “Prosecutorial discretion based upon the facts and circumstances of this case and a lack of prior criminal history in this matter.”

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was working the square at about 8:15 p.m. that night when a woman approached him and reported that Amburn was in the area of the stage and “was very intoxicated needed to stop drinking,” according to an arrest report. The woman pointed out Amburn, “who was standing in a crowd in front of the stage.” The deputy found Amburn and asked her to step away from the stage. She was “visibly intoxicated and aggressive.” Amburn touched the deputy several times, even after he asked her to stop. Amburn disregarded the warning and pushed the deputy’s service belt. Amburn was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer.

