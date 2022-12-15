Robert E. Arnold

69.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 15, 2022
By Staff Report
Robert E. (Bob) Arnold, 87, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. Bob was born November 29, 1935 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Gertrude and William Arnold.

Bob was an avid gardener and ballroom dancer and photographer, yet amazed himself as an amateur golfer when he hit a hole in one at El Santiago course in 2006. During his 26 years residing in The Villages, he volunteered time in service to Hope Lutheran Church and at Fruitland Park Elementary School where he was recognized as an outstanding school volunteer within the senior category between 2004 – 2008. In other free time he traveled the world with his wife, Betty. Prior to arrival in The Villages, Bob was a Senior Bank Examiner for the State of New York.

Bob is survived by Betty, his wife of 60 years, son Edward (53, USAF Retired), granddaughter Holland (22, commissioned 2nd Lt. USAF attending USUHS Medical School) and grandson Braden (21, a senior at North Carolina State University). He was predeceased in death by his beloved son William, his parents, and his brother Jack. Bob will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the chapel at Baldwin Bros., 1008 Bichara Blvd., in The Villages, FL on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donating in Bob’s honor to Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages or to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

