Former Villager shipped back from N.C. after skipping local court date

A former Villager has been shipped back from North Carolina after skipping a local court date.

Carol Diane Cochran, 77, formerly of the Village of Poinciana, was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was booked at the jail on Thursday following her arrest earlier this month on a governor’s warrant in Mecklenburg County, N.C.

Cochran, who now lists a Charlotte, N.C. address, had been arrested in The Villages on July 16, 2021 on two counts of battery and one count of obstructing justice.

She and her husband had been arguing over money that afternoon at their home on Shelburne Lane. During the argument, he attempted to leave, but she grabbed his shirt and prevented him from doing so, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He suffered a bruise in the altercation.

A few hours later, the argument over money reignited. He wanted to leave and talked her into taking a golf cart ride to Lake Sumter Landing. They got into the golf cart, but the Long Island, N.Y. native got “angry” and grabbed his arm. They drove to the intersection of St. Charles Place and Shelburne Lane where he jumped out of the golf cart and tried to call 911. Cochran, who stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, grabbed his “cellular phone from his hand by force while he was on the phone” with the dispatcher, the arrest report said. He walked to the Allamanda Recreation Center and she followed him there in the golf cart. He showed the deputies fresh bruises on his arm and bicep.