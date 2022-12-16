63.3 F
The Villages
Friday, December 16, 2022
Gate arms are constantly down in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Pinellas gate arms coming to and from County Road 466A are constantly down, especially during snowbird season. In one instance after the gate arm was reinstalled, I laughingly said to my husband, as we went through the gate, I wonder how long before the arm was down again. Not even anhour later, while going to the drug store the gate arm was down again!
The Villages would save a lot of money by doing away with, the show-for-only gate arms, and installing substantial speed bumps at the gate entrances, to include the golf cart paths.

Patty Porter
Village of Collier

 

