Gate arms are constantly down in The Villages

To the Editor:

The Pinellas gate arms coming to and from County Road 466A are constantly down, especially during snowbird season. In one instance after the gate arm was reinstalled, I laughingly said to my husband, as we went through the gate, I wonder how long before the arm was down again. Not even anhour later, while going to the drug store the gate arm was down again!

The Villages would save a lot of money by doing away with, the show-for-only gate arms, and installing substantial speed bumps at the gate entrances, to include the golf cart paths.

Patty Porter

Village of Collier