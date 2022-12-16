63.3 F
The Villages
Friday, December 16, 2022
Get your act together or close the ER

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My uncle went to the ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital at 7:39 p.m. and as there were no ER beds, he was left in a wheelchair in waiting room with a 190 untreated blood pressure.
I told the nurse if he dies in the waiting room, I would sue her. This push got him treated and I picked him up at 4:39 a.m.
There was one doctor on call after a second doctor left.
I would never never go to The Villages hospital, even if I were dying.
The University of Florida has a rehab and frankly that’s not enough. Either get your act together or close the ER.

Karen Kattwinkel
Village of St. Johns

 

