To the Editor:

My uncle went to the ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital at 7:39 p.m. and as there were no ER beds, he was left in a wheelchair in waiting room with a 190 untreated blood pressure.

I told the nurse if he dies in the waiting room, I would sue her. This push got him treated and I picked him up at 4:39 a.m.

There was one doctor on call after a second doctor left.

I would never never go to The Villages hospital, even if I were dying.

The University of Florida has a rehab and frankly that’s not enough. Either get your act together or close the ER.

Karen Kattwinkel

Village of St. Johns