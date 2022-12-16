Nancy Norine Wills, 81, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, while visiting family in Indiana.

Born in Littleton, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Warren R. and Norine (Stimpson) Marshall. Nancy met and married Lee Donald (LD) Lower from Mongo, Indiana, who was stationed at the Newport, Rhode Island, naval base. Together they had two daughters, returned to Indiana after LD left the Navy, and divorced after 21 years. In 1984, she married her soulmate, Willard (Bud) A. Wills. Nancy worked at Courier Uniform Printing and Kraft Foods in Kendallville, Indiana. After retirement, Nancy and Bud moved to Florida to have fun in the sun for the last 22 years.

She was a skilled seamstress, knitted and crocheted beautiful gifts for family and friends. Nancy was an avid reader and gardener, had a wonderful laugh, enjoyed travel, and loved spending time with her family and friends. When Bud, her husband of 31 years, passed in 2014, her little dog, Pooh Bear, became her devoted companion. Nancy is much loved and will be greatly missed by her daughters, Robin (Marty) Gustin of Wolcottville, IN, and Vicki Lee (Kevin) Johnson of Bronson, MI. One granddaughter, Chrystal (Joshua) Streeter, and four grandsons, Jason (Kelsi) Johnson, Anthony (Lisa) Selby, Daniel (Jordan) Selby, Joseph (Suneeta) Selby, nine great-grandchildren, and many cherished friends.

In January, a Remembrance Service and Celebration of Nancy’s Life will be held in Florida. She will be laid to rest in Landaff, New Hampshire where her parents, a brother, and many past family generations are inurned.