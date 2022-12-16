Spruce Creek South woman arrested following 911 call after slapping man

A Spruce Creek South woman was arrested following a 911 call after admitting she slapped a man friend.

Victoria Mensura Mahmuljin Gourde, 56, called 911 on Wednesday and reported that she had been attacked by her man friend, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Yugoslavian native who stands a towering 5 feet 11 inches tall, said her man friend had “insulted” her, prompting her to slap him. He grabbed Gourde’s shirt and pushed her away from him.

However, the man friend, who is over the age of 65, told deputies that Gourde also slapped him earlier in the week and left him with a scratch mark. He showed them a photo of the injury, which was time stamped on Tuesday. The scratch on the man’s face matched the injury shown in the photo.

She was arrested on two felony counts of battery on a person over the age of 65 and booked at the Marion County Jail, where she was initially being held without bond.