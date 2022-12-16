Summerfield man arrested after alleged altercation that began over cats

A Summerfield man has been arrested after an alleged altercation that began over cats.

Donald Gene Salley Jr., 32, and a woman arrived home from work about about 5 p.m. Wednesday and he began consuming alcohol, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He became “belligerent” toward the woman and they began arguing over her cats. Salley left the residence in his truck.

Salley returned home later that night and it appeared as though his truck had been involved in an accident. The woman had relocated to a fifth wheel travel trailer in the backyard and did not confront Salley until the next morning about the damaged truck. At 5 a.m. the next morning when she asked him about the damage to the truck, he “grabbed her and pushed her,” the report said.

Salley admitted to deputies had been drinking when he and the woman argued. He said that while he was sleeping, she woke him up, asking him questions, which “angered” him. He said he grabbed her by the arms and pushed her away so that she was not near him.

The Mississippi native was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.