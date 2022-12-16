This streaming service has 1000s of quality documentaries for just $3 a month

Want to learn a thing or two during your next binge session? If your regular streaming go-tos are feeling stale, it’s time to meet MagellanTV. This unique streaming service offers an expansive documentary collection on various topics that will stimulate your brain instead of sending you off to sleep. And right now, a one-year subscription is 39% off and will only set you back $35.99 — making it just $3 a month.

MagellanTV gives you access to over 3,000 of the world’s best documentary series and features, with new content added every week. Their documentaries are deeper and broader than competitors’, offering everything from war to ancient history to crime and space.

You’ll enjoy all your content ad-free with this subscription, and you can stream it all unlimited anytime, anywhere, on multiple devices. Not sure where to start? There are exclusive playlists that take deep dives into people and events that shaped our world, with content from some of the world’s best filmmakers at your fingertips. And they can be cast from your iPad or iPhone to a Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, or smart TV.

Happy customer Aiya shared that she prefers this streaming service to one of the biggies, writing, “Cancelled Netflix because there’s too much unwatchable dross. Magellan is much more to my taste with a vast array of entertaining and informative content.” While Roberto shared, “The content is super high quality and very interesting.”

And Gary raved, “This has to be the best streaming service for documentaries, in the entire web. The selection is enormous, and you will be entertained for months, if not years. The best part is that it’s updated on a very regular basis with new documentaries, so you have a never ending stream of content.”

Enjoy educational content whenever you want with MagellanTV. A year-long subscription can be yours now for just $35.99 (reg. $59).

MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service: 1-Year Subscription – $35.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

We hope you enjoy our deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. Villages-News.com receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.