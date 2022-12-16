65.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 16, 2022
type here...

Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages

By Staff Report
Joshua Bennett Mahan
Joshua Bennett Mahan

A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

He and another man in the vehicle told deputies they perform “independent tree work” and the Nissan was their “work” vehicle, according to an arrest report. Mahan had appeared to be fidgeting near his seat.

The men gave deputies permission to search the vehicle.

Mahan was in possession of a pipe that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. He also admitted he had bags of methamphetamine and fentanyl tucked in his buttocks.

He was arrested on two felony counts of drug possession and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Georgia reader says Marjorie Taylor Greene is not crazy

A reader from Georgia responds to a previous letter writer who claimed U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is crazy.

Gate arms are constantly down in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident points out how often gate arms are down in The Villages. She has a suggestion for saving money.

Get your act together or close the ER

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes her uncle’s harrowing experience at the Emergency Room at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Conflicted at the sight of people who are begging

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident describes being conflicted when seeing people begging by the roadside.

Golf course workers deserve a little appreciation

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that golf course workers deserve a little appreciation.

Photos