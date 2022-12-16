Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages

A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

He and another man in the vehicle told deputies they perform “independent tree work” and the Nissan was their “work” vehicle, according to an arrest report. Mahan had appeared to be fidgeting near his seat.

The men gave deputies permission to search the vehicle.

Mahan was in possession of a pipe that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. He also admitted he had bags of methamphetamine and fentanyl tucked in his buttocks.

He was arrested on two felony counts of drug possession and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.