A word of warning about COVID-19 and getting vaccinated

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

COVID-19 is on the rise again. Now is the time to get vaccinated if you have not fully done so.
Case in point: Hubby and I are fully vaccinated. After returning from a NAVY reunion, he came back with Covid. After we tested, he was positive and mildly sick while I was negative.
At that time, he was immuno-compromised from a previous illness. It was impossible for me to isolate myself but fortunately, I never contracted Covid.
Don’t put yourself in danger of contracting Covid when it is so easy to avoid this disease.

Catherine Cirocco
Village of Rio Ponderosa

 

