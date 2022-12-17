Bald Eagle Keeping Warm In The Villages

You know that it’s a cold day in The Villages when even a bald eagle has to fluff up to keep warm! Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
