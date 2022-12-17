57.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 18, 2022
type here...

Bald Eagle Keeping Warm In The Villages

By Staff Report

You know that it’s a cold day in The Villages when even a bald eagle has to fluff up to keep warm! Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Bald Eagle Keeping Warm In The Villages
Bald Eagle Keeping Warm In The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Workers using pool restrooms in The Villages

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on allowing workers to use the restrooms at swimming pools in The Villages.

Our care in the Emergency Room at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident, describes his wife’s experience at the Emergency Room at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

A word of warning about COVID-19 and getting vaccinated

A Village of Rio Ponderosa resident relates a story about COVID-19, travel and vaccination. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Georgia reader says Marjorie Taylor Greene is not crazy

A reader from Georgia responds to a previous letter writer who claimed U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is crazy.

Gate arms are constantly down in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident points out how often gate arms are down in The Villages. She has a suggestion for saving money.

Photos