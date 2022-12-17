Harry R. Stroup

Summerfield, FL – Harry (Randy) Stroup, 72, of Summerfield, FL and formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022, with family by his side.

Randy was born on July 20, 1950,in Peoria, IL to Harry and Mary Elizabeth (Sherman) Stroup. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles (Chuck) Stroup, and former wife of 25 years, Linda M. Stroup.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Jean (Watkins) Stroup, with whom he married on June 5, 2021. Together they enjoyed going to church, watching movies, taking golf cart rides and eating out at restaurants.

Randy was a loving father of daughters Ginger (Kevin) Benz of Oregon, WI, Brandy (Trent) Graybill of East Peoria, IL and Tiffani (Lari) Franada of Dunlap, IL, and son Randall (Reya Mueller) Stroup of Peoria, IL. He was a stepfather to Gary Hawksworth, David Earl (Melinda) Brown Jr. and Alexander (Rachael) Brown; grandfather to Gary Hawksworth, Morgan (Brad) Nelson, Alison Franada, Madeline Franada, Joanna Brown, Sam Brown, Audrey Brown and Austin Brown; and great grandfather to Emma Rae Nelson and Brigham Gene Brown. All survive. Also surviving is his sister Orla (David) Hankins, of Lacon, IL and brothers Virgil (Sheila) Stroup of Lacon, IL and Dana Stroup of Lebanon, MO and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his cat, Tiger, who was by his side every day.

Randy was a 1969 graduate of Mid-County High School in Varna, IL. In 1999, he retired from Caterpillar in Mossville, IL, after 30 years of working in logistics. Randy enjoyed golfing, fishing, watching NASCAR and the Chicago Bears. He was a member of the Eagle Ridge Men’s golf association in Summerfield, FL where he made a hole-in-one, and a past league member of Oak Run Golf Course in Dahinda, IL. He was also an avid fisherman where he was the past Tournament Director and Vice President of the Illinois Bass Federation, and past member of the Fishing League Worldwide. Randy liked to tell stories and especially enjoyed sharing those stories with his best buds, Keith Krider and Gregg Kudela.

The children would like to give a special thanks to his wife, Deborah, for the love and care she provided to their dad over the past 18 months. The family would also like to thank Pastor Steve Juliano of Second Chance Church for his friendship, and Gentiva Hospice for the care they provided.

Services for Randy will be held at Second Chance Church in Belleview, FL on Saturday, December 17 at 5:00pm. The service can be viewed online at https://www.my2ndchance.org/media. For service details and on-line sentiments, visit www.hiers-baxley.com. Flowers can be ordered from www.belleviewfloristfl.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gentiva Foundation at www.gentivahs.com/about/donate. A celebration of life will also be held at Timber Ridge Golf Club in Lacon, IL on January 14 from 2-4p.