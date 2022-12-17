Our care in the Emergency Room at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

To the Editor:

Two weeks ago my wife had an incident. We drove over to the ER in the early evening. The receiving nurse took her vitals right away, went inside to alert the receiving nurse and in a couple of minutes were in the room giving health info.

While the nurse, Susan, hooked her up for the monitor, a tech was waiting outside to take her to get X-rayed. While waiting for the test results, the receiving nurse, Connor, came by and gave me a warm blanket. Like all med facilities, you could hang meat without it spoiling.

During the testing, doctor visit, etc., we were treated with warm blankets, and in my case a pillow and a chair to put my feet on when it was obvious, I was trying to get some sleep This went on until 4 a.m. when she was in bed in the ER Department.

Unfortunately, we had to go back there two more times and we received the same, caring treatment each time.

Add to the foregoing, the return early this morning, to the ER. She was escorted by a great ambulance couple and Engine 45 crew. What a nice, efficient, caring bunch of professionals. The whole cadre was here by the time I hung up with 911 lady.

Side bar: The phone connection, CenturyLink, was infected with white noise so badly, the poor lady taking the specifics had to keep repeating the questions and directions, but she never gave up or got upset. Will not get into the CL service we experience, that’s another subject.

Bottom line, the ER has changed for the better.

Robert Johnson

Village of Del Mar