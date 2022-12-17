Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza

A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages.

Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 3 a.m. June 12 to the Marathon gas station at Lake Deaton Plaza where the Pennsylvania native was hallucinating due to an adverse reaction to methamphetamine and heroin, according to an arrest report. She asked to sit in the back of a patrol car while waiting for the arrival of EMS personnel. However, she began kicking and hitting at a Plexiglass partition in the vehicle, causing $2,000 in damage. She was “dry stunned by a taser,” the report said. When EMS personnel arrived on the scene and attempted to administer Narcan to Diez, she spat at a deputy and scratched a second deputy. She kicked a third deputy on the leg.