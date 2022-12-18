80-year-old Village of Fenney resident escapes prosecution on DUI charge

An 80-year-old Village of Fenney resident has pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge allowing him to escape prosecution on a more serious charge of driving under the influence.

Richard Seely, 80, entered the plea this past week in Sumter County Court. He has been placed on probation for six months.

Seely was driving a silver 2014 Ford Edge with Georgia license plates at about 7 p.m. Sept. 12 when he was caught on radar traveling at 49 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on Morse Boulevard near the Rohan Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but Seely stopped in the middle of the roundabout rather than pulling into a nearby parking lot. The Pennsylvania native said he was “in a rush to get home.” His eyes were bloodshot, he appeared to be confused and was having trouble maintaining his balance.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .065 and .077 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and issued a warning for speeding.