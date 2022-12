The Band of Brothers Color Guard recently assisted in the distribution of more than 100 family meals for Christmas.

The Band of Brothers is an organization of veterans from all services and theaters. Our Organizations mission is to be there for each other and our community. The Band of Brothers is a 501(c) (3) (non profit) Corporation and are involved with charities that benefit the community.

