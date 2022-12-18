60 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Make the the gate arms out of 500-pound electrified steel

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Having read the many comments from folks that feel we should remove the gate arms. I for one, am against such an an idea of removing them. I say maintain them. I feel the main purpose is to reduce speed of oncoming vehicles. Without the gates a car or work vehicles will breeze into a neighborhood at the same speed they come out of the roundabout. If you are the poor cart driver in the intersection at this time – you don’t stand a chance – because it’s hard to judge distance and speed of such vehicles. Besides as we age our reaction time reduces.
As far as saving The Villages’ money, first we should if not already “charge the offender that breaks it.” We have the video.
Another deterrent would make the the arms out of 500-pound electrified steel. If you hit it once, you won’t do it again. Plus the damage caused will have a lasting impression on the driver and vehicle. Problem solved!

Larry Jones
Village of Buttonwood

 

