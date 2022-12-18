60.9 F
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Pennsylvania visitor won’t be prosecuted in DUI arrest at Spanish Springs

By Staff Report

An impaired driving suspect from Pennsylvania won’t be prosecuted in his arrest on a charge of driving under the influence at Spanish Springs Town Square.

David Pentka, 65, was driving a sport utility vehicle with Keystone State license plates in the wee hours Sept. 3  when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at Main Street and Alverez Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was driving on a Pennsylvania driver’s license, the report noted.

Pentka’s eyes appeared to be bloodshot and his speech was slow and raspy, the report said. He participated in field sobriety exercises and his performance indicated he was driving impaired.

Pentka told police he had consumed a glass of Yuengling Lager at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club. He also said he had taken a Clonazepam pill and had three “hits” from a marijuana cartridge.

He provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content. He also provided a urine sample upon request.

The prosecutor’s office announced earlier this month that no information will be filed in the case due to insufficient evidence.

