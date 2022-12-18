Sondra Louise Wilson

53.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 18, 2022
By Staff Report
Sondra Louise (Mohr) Wilson, 83, of The Villages, FL, went to spend Christmas with The Lord on Saturday, December 10, 2022, surrounded by her husband and three children.

Sandy was born February 9, 1939, to Dale and Gladys Mohr in Peoria, IL, where she graduated from The Academy of our Lady High School in 1957. Sandy and her husband of 60 years, Wes, lived in central Illinois and The Villages, FL.

Sandy loved spending time on the beach, golfing, reading, but especially traveling with family and their life long friend group. She also met many great friends in The Villages during the past 18 years. Sandy owned and operated a hair salon in her home for over 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Gladys Mohr, and is survived by her husband, Wesley, and 2 siblings, Kent Mohr and Dalene Whelan. Sandy was a loving mother to Darcy Morgan (Heath) of Palm Harbor, FL, Tony Wilson (Jean) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Dana Lizak (Ed) of Virginia Beach, VA. Her family also included grandchildren, Sarah Ort (Matt), Kirsten Morgan, Chelsea Miller (Graham), Jessica Caskey (Parker), Wesley Wilson (Lizzie), Joshua Wilson, Andy Lizak and Matthew Lizak. Sandy also was blessed with 4 great grandchildren, Oliver Wilson, Charlotte Wilson,

Oliver Ort and Boden Miller. She was a stunningly beautiful lady, and some of the many things we will miss about her will be her laugh and amazing smile.

A celebration of life will be held in Virginia Beach, VA during the summer of 2023.

