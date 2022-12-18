Speeding driver on Morse Boulevard sentenced to jail time on DUI charge

A speeding driver nabbed this summer on Morse Boulevard has been sentenced to jail time on a drunk driving charge.

Steven David Rega, 59, of Ocala, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for two days already served. In addition, he will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was working traffic enforcement at about 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 due to “several citizen traffic complaints received by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.”

The deputy caught on radar a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup traveling north at 49 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone.

A traffic stop was initiated at Morse Boulevard and De Silva Street. Rega had “slurred speech consistent with alcohol impairment,” the report said.

The Wayne, N.J. native was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but he claimed he had “health issues” including he was “unable to stand with his feet together due to his knees.” He almost fell over backward during the exercises he attempted to perform. The exercises were discontinued.

Rega refused to provide a breath sample. A criminal history check revealed several previous DUI arrests.