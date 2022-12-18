60.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Villager ticketed as result of crash that sent another driver to Leesburg hospital

By Staff Report

A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a crash last week that sent another driver to the hospital in Leesburg.

The 69-year-old Village of Mira Mesa resident was driving a black 2014 Cadillac XT5 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday eastbound on County Road 466 near the entrance to Glen Hollow Farms when he attempted a lane change and failed to observe a blue 2020 Dodge Charger four-door driven by a 26-year-old Lady Lake man who was also eastbound on County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The right side of the Mira Mesa man’s Cadillac hit the left driver’s door of the Dodge Charger.

The collision prompted the Cadillac to travel over the median and into the westbound lanes of County Road 466 where he collided with a red 2021 Kia Forte four-door which had been rented from Hertz rental car. The vehicle was driven by a 54-year-old man who lives in The Villages.

The Lady Lake man’s Dodge Charger bounced off a curb on the right side of County Road 466 and traveled back across two lanes of traffic where it hit a tree in the median.

The man in the Hertz rental car suffered “incapacitating” injuries and was transported by ambulance to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. The Lady Lake man whose vehicle hit the tree escaped any serious injury. The Village of Mira Mesa man who caused the accident was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital and ticketed on a charge of improper change of lane.

