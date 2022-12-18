Villager who hit bicyclists with Mercedes due to face judge in court

A Villager who was at the wheel of a Mercedes when she allegedly hit husband-and-wife bicyclists on Morse Boulevard in 2020 is due to face a judge this week in Sumter County Court.

Marilyn Hamilton, 91, of the Village of Gilchrist is due at 1 p.m. Tuesday to appear before Judge Mary Hatcher to answer to two counts of hit and run. Court records indicate she will enter a plea. A pre-sentencing investigation has been filed with the court, but it is sealed. A cover letter submitted with the pre-sentencing investigation indicates that an investigator tried to contact Hamilton’s daughter to verify some details, but was unsuccessful in reaching her.

Hamilton was at the wheel of a white Mercedes-Benz on Oct. 30, 2020 when she hit Village of Dunedin residents Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter, who had been riding on Morse Boulevard near Bonita Boulevard.

Laube, an experienced cyclist, was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center where she remained in the intensive care unit for 30 days. She suffered 17 broken ribs, a collapsed lung, paralyzed vocal chord, broken arm, broken wrist, torn finger tendons and ligaments and brain injuries. Hunter was also injured, but his wife, who was following him, suffered the greatest impact from the Mercedes. Laube, who also taught yoga, continues to suffer from life-altering injuries.

Hamilton reportedly got out of her Mercedes and looked at the crumpled cyclists on the ground. She got back in her car and drove away. She later had the damaged car towed to a Mercedes dealership in Gainesville, which led to her arrest. When the investigator tracked her down, Hamilton told him she had been “afraid.”

The Sumter Landing Bicycle Club, which counts Laube and Hunter among its members, has been closely following Hamilton’s court case. Members have gone on record to state that the hit-and-run crash has shaken the entire cycling community.

“Please serve the ends of justice and punish the defendant in this case sufficiently that all Villages drivers will take note of the care they need to afford the cyclists who share the streets with them. We do all we can to cycle safely, but we respectfully request a severe sentence in this case to add the deterrent protection only this court can provide,” the club said in a statement.