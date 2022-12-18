60.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Villagers’ daughter won’t be prosecuted in family brawl involving grandchild

By Meta Minton

A woman won’t be prosecuted in a family brawl involving a grandchild at a home in The Villages.

Gretchen Leigh Burke, 52, was arrested July 25 at her parents’ home in the Village of Belvedere after she allegedly struck her daughter with a police baton. Burke and her daughter had been in the kitchen of the home on Brighton Drive arguing over the daughter not taking care of a car insurance form, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Burke decided to leave with her grandchild, who is the child of her daughter. Burke placed the grandchild in a car seat in the rear of her car. Burke’s daughter got into the passenger seat in an attempt to prevent her mother from leaving. Burke grabbed a baton from under the driver’s seat and began striking her daughter, the report said. Burke’s mother attempted to intervene. Burke’s father was in the house and did not witness the altercation.

Burke’s attorney had filed a motion arguing that his client’s actions were a justifiable use of non-deadly force under Florida statute. The attorney indicated in the motion that Burke’s daughter “unlawfully” entered the vehicle and threatened to forcibly remove the child, who was in Burke’s care at the time. Because Burke was using justifiable force, the charge should be dismissed, the attorney argued.

Last week, the prosecutor’s office announced no information will be filed in the case. In the announcement, the prosecutor’s office said the evidence is “legally insufficient.”

