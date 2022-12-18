60 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Wreaths Across America efforts pay tribute to fallen veterans at Florida National Cemetery

By Staff Report

Wreaths Across America efforts paid tribute Saturday to fallen veterans who have been laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery.

Thirty thousands wreaths were picked up in Columbia Falls, Maine by volunteer semi-truck drivers and delivered to the cemetery in Bushnell.

Wreathes decorated the gravesites at Florida National Cemetery
Wreaths decorated the graves at Florida National Cemetery.

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in The Villages sponsored and placed many wreathes honoring fallen veterans at gravesites, including two veterans of the American Revolutionary Wary, Benjamin Shirley and Benjamin Latimer.

A wreath was placed at the grave of American Revolutionary War veteran Benjamin Shirley
A wreath was placed at the grave of American Revolutionary War veteran Benjamin Shirley.

In addition, JP Tours sponsored a bus trip for a group of Villages residents to the annual Wreaths Across America. The group’s driver, Jim Rosenberg, donated his time for the excursion.

A gropu of Villagers traveled on the JP Tours bus to join in the wreathe laying
A group of Villagers traveled in the JP Tours bus to join in the Wreaths Across America event.

