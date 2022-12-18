Wreaths Across America efforts pay tribute to fallen veterans at Florida National Cemetery

Wreaths Across America efforts paid tribute Saturday to fallen veterans who have been laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery.

Thirty thousands wreaths were picked up in Columbia Falls, Maine by volunteer semi-truck drivers and delivered to the cemetery in Bushnell.

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in The Villages sponsored and placed many wreathes honoring fallen veterans at gravesites, including two veterans of the American Revolutionary Wary, Benjamin Shirley and Benjamin Latimer.

In addition, JP Tours sponsored a bus trip for a group of Villages residents to the annual Wreaths Across America. The group’s driver, Jim Rosenberg, donated his time for the excursion.